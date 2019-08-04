A Polk County man accused of trading a 4-wheeler stolen out of Bartow County to a 15-year-old girl in Kingston was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail and Georgia Department of Corrections records:
Jeramie Lee Baines, 33, of 873 Hutchins Mountain Road in Rockmart, was arrested on a warrant and charged with felony theft by deception in the incident that happened on Dec. 9, 2016.
Baines traded a stolen Bombadier 4-wheeler to a 15-year-old girl in exchange for her Arctic Cat DVX 4-wheeler valued at $2,000.
He was transferred to the Floyd County Jail from Montgomery State Prison where he had been serving a sentence for methamphetamine possession in Polk and a burglary in Paulding County.
Baines also is charged with being a fugitive from justice. He is being held for the sheriff in Cherokee County, Alabama, on unspecified charges.