Warrant: Man stole gun and cash, bought drugs

  • Updated
Titus Christopher Allen

A Floyd County man charged with first-degree burglary was in jail without bond Wednesday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Titus Christopher Allen, 39, address unavailable, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant. He's accused of entering a Kingston Highway home on Aug. 20, 2017, and taking a 9mm KelTec pistol, a cellphone and $180, which he later used to buy drugs.

In addition to the felony burglary charge, Allen is being held for Gordon County and the Georgia Department of Corrections on unspecified charges.

