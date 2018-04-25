Warrant: Man stole gun and cash, bought drugs
A Floyd County man charged with first-degree burglary was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Titus Christopher Allen, 39, address unavailable, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant. He's accused of entering a Kingston Highway home on Aug. 20, 2017, and taking a 9mm KelTec pistol, a cellphone and $180, which he later used to buy drugs.
In addition to the felony burglary charge, Allen is being held for Gordon County and the Georgia Department of Corrections on unspecified charges.