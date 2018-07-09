Warrant: Man sold Rome woman's cars as scrap metal
A Rome man was arrested Monday on a warrant alleging he sold a woman's three cars for scrap value in September.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Rickey Anthony Loftin, 56, of 525 W. 13th St., Apt. 105, is charged with felony theft by deception in the Sept. 20. 2017, incident investigated by Floyd County police.
Loftin is accused of representing himself as the owner of three cars and a portable utility building belonging to the woman and selling them to an unwitting buyer. The total of the property is listed at $3,050.
He was being held Monday afternoon pending a $3,500 bond.