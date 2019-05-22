Ervin Watkins Jr.

A Rome man was arrested at his home Tuesday, accused of influencing witness in a battery case.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ervin Watkins, Jr., 36, of 101 Cherokee Street, encouraged the victim he is accused of committing aggravated battery on last October to turn in a signed affidavit to the District Attorney's office on May 17 asking that the charges be dropped.

When questioned, the victim admitted that the form had been pre-printed and Watkins told him to sign it, then accompanied the victim to turn it in.

Watkins is charged with felony tampering with a witness and remained in jail Wednesday without bond.

