A 21-year-old Kingston man was in jail on multiple drug charges Wednesday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kyle Higdon, 21, of 22 Blarney Way in Kingston, was arrested early Wednesday after police found 20 loose pills in his room that he identified as Ecstasy and a bag of powder believed to be heroin.
His wallet containing his Georgia ID was with the drugs and a stash of paraphernalia that included scales, needles, plastic bags, smoking devices with residue, metal spoons, small filters and "a large amount of cash." Police also found a MilSport rifle and a bump stock by his bed.
Higdon is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He's also facing three misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related objects and a charge of failure to keep pills in their original container.