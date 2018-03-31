Warrant: Man fired gun at Rome police officer on Tamassee Lane
A Rome man accused of firing a gun at a police officer was being held without bond Saturday in the Floyd County Jail.
According to jail records:
Deryan Tyrek Almond, 21, of 512 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested Friday on a warrant accusing him of shooting at a Rome officer from the back seat of a vehicle during an Oct. 7 incident on Tamassee Lane.
Almond is charged with felony aggravated assault on an officer during the performance of his duties and misdemeanor failure to appear for a court date.