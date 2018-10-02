Warrant: Man drives through barrier arm at Third Avenue parking deck
A Lindale man accused of breaking the guard arms at the Third Avenue parking deck was in jail Tuesday with his bond set at $10,100.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jerry Handley Harcourt Jr., 40, of 3115 Maple Road, turned himself in Tuesday morning after a warrant was issued in the Sept. 26 incident.
Harcourt was captured on video getting out of his 2005 Chevy Tahoe and ripping the barrier arm from its mount to drive into the deck at around 10:40 p.m. Five minutes later, he drove through another gate arm and left.
He is charged with felony interference with government property and the misdemeanors driving on a suspended or revoked license, failing to report striking a fixed object and going the wrong way on a one-way roadway.