Warrant: Man charged with stealing dump truck load of scrap metal
A Rockmart man was arrested Wednesday in regards to August theft in Silver Creek.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Duane Wade Cook, 40, of 417 Bellview Road, is being held at Polk County Jail for a crime he committed on Aug. 8. Cook stole a battery from a vehicle to place in the vehicle he was stealing. He then stole 2,400 pounds of scrap metal he sold for $470.40. The value of the dump truck he stole was $5,000.
He is being charged with felony charges of theft by taking for the motor vehicle and metal, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and theft by deception.