A Buchanan man accused of threatening to kill a Floyd County woman was being held in jail Tuesday pending a $5,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Justin Michael Harper, 29, of 309 Carnes Road in Buchanan, was arrested late Monday on a warrant charging him with felony terroristic threats and acts. He's also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with the incident that happened Sept. 2.
Harper went to the home of a former girlfriend and broke a lamp and window pane during an argument. He then told her if she contacted police he would return, break the windows in her car, and kill her.