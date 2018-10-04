Warrant: Man arrested for indecent acts with a child
A Rome man was arrested and charged with immoral acts of a child on Wednesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued a day prior.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Russell Mostella, 48, of 6 Spruce St., was arrested in regards to an incident that happened between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28. Mostella is said to have done sexual acts with a 15-year-old at an address in North Rome.
Mostella is being charged with a felony charge of child molestation.