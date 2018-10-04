Warrant: Man and woman charged for robbery with firearm while minors were present
A Rome man and woman are in jail and face multiple felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Asia Chante Orr, 23, of 105 Charles St., turned herself in after a warrant for her arrest was issued due to an incident on Sept. 11.
She entered a residence without permission and used a firearm to threaten the four residents, three of which were minors. She then stole a small amount of marijuana from the victim that had been purchased from Orr beforehand.
Jaylyn My’kel Smith, 18, of 212 E. Main St., was with Orr and entered the residence with her. Smith turned himself in on Sept. 19 at the Floyd County Jail.
Orr and Smith are being charged with felonies including: home invasion, four counts of aggravated assault, the possession, manufacture, purchase and distribution of marijuana, possessing a firearm during a crime, three counts of furnishing or permitting the use of firearm to a minor, three counts of delinquency of a minor, burglary, and four counts of terroristic threats.