A Lindale man accused of hitting another man with a beer bottle was in jail Tuesday with a bond set at $11,200.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Matthew David Ward, Jr., 34, of 10 Jon-Ken Drive in Lindale, is accused of hitting a man on the top of the head with a beer bottle during a fight early Sunday morning. The cut had to be treated at a local hospital.
Ward also called the victim a name and advanced on him so aggressively the man locked the door of the house. Ward then damaged items outside the house and ran from police. He was arrested late Monday on a warrant charging him with felony aggravated assault.
He's also facing misdemeanor charges of obstructing officers, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.