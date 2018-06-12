Warrant leads to several drug charges for Aragon man
An Aragon man was arrested Monday and is facing several felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bradley Nicholson Vance, 55, of 1517 Morris Road, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone and possession of oxycodone after the execution of a search warrant yielded drugs.
The meth was stored in multiple bags and amounted to over one ounce and the hydrocodone and oxycodone pills were not in their original container.