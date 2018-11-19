During the execution of a search warrant police say they found neglected dogs at a residence as well as drugs and weighing scales.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Randy Tutt, 57, of 2131 Southern St., was arrested when police were serving a warrant at his residence and found methamphetamine and electronic scales. Police also found several dogs that had been purposefully neglected. Tutt is being charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent of distributing and misdemeanor cruelty to animals. He is being held without bond.
Barry Ellis, 56, of 210 Stonewall St., was also found in possession of methamphetamine while police were at the residence. He is being charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Barry is also being held without bond.
Other residents of 2131 Southern St., Brandy Jackson, 34, Scott Hayes, 58, and Versie Jackson, 59, were also all arrested and charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals.