An inmate at the Floyd County Prison is facing additional felony charges after attempting to carry out a plan to smuggle drugs into the facility.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports/ Warrants:
Deon Clinton Davis, 27, of 3104 Desert Drive, Apt. 3, in East Point, placed a phone call to another individual and instructed him to leave drugs to be smuggled into the prison at a work detail location.The individual placed 37.8 grams of marijuana and 32.1 grams of methamphetamines between two Floyd County Government tractors parked at the intersection of Trotter Lane and Hitching Post Drive.
Davis is charged with felonies attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, trafficking illegal drugs and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. He is also charged with criminal solicitation. He continues to be held without bond.