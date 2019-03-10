Warrant: Inmate had tobacco, cell phone in prison

A Decatur man who reportedly had contraband while serving time in the Floyd County Prison was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Henry Glass, 37, of 1609 Line St. in Decatur, was on a prison work detail at Shag Williams Park in Shannon on Oct. 2, 2017, when he was found with three packs of cigarettes and a Verizon LG cellphone.
He had reportedly asked a person outside the prison to provide him with cigarettes.
Glass was brought Saturday from Wheeler State Correctional Facility in Alamo to face felony charges of inmate possessing prohibited items and criminal solicitation.
