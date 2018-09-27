Warrant: Garden Lakes man tried to strangle woman
A Garden Lakes man arrested on a felony assault warrant was in jail without bond Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Devon Jaleel Booker, 24, of 129 Benton Drive, is accused of pushing a woman onto a bed on Aug. 29 and grabbing her by the throat in an attempt to strangle her. He's charged with aggravated assault.
Booker also is charged with misdemeanor battery in an Aug. 28 incident in which he punched a man in the face, causing a bloody lip and a black eye.