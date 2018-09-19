Warrant: Acworth woman tried to hit man with car
An Acworth was arrested Tuesday, accused of trying to hit a man with a car on Calhoun Road over the weekend.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bobbie Jean Camp, 30, of 258 Johnson Dupree Lane, attempted to strike a victim with her vehicle at 5535 Calhoun Road and had two children in the car during the incident.
Camp is charged with felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and two felony counts of third degree cruelty to children. She is also facing a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct.