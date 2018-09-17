Warehouse on North Avenue burglarized
Several items were reported stolen from a warehouse on North Avenue Sunday morning.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The owner of a building on North Avenue called police to report vari-ous items had been taken during a burglary of the property.
Stolen were two motorcycle helmets, two gold knives, 20 Volvo die-cast cars, an East Rome High School number 66 jersey, two proof coin sets, a wooden bug model car, a fire truck pedal car, two Smokey and the Bandit die-cast cars, a Kiss belt buckle, Kiss radio and a Kiss mask.