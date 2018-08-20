Wallet taken from unlocked North Avenue vehicle
A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Avenue on Sun-day afternoon.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
While taking a report of a vehicle entry on North Avenue Sunday where no items were taken, another victim approached police and stated that her wallet had been taken from her unlocked Chevrolet Malibu sometime Saturday night.
The victim said her wallet, valued at $20, contained the Social Security cards of her two children, $700 in cash, her debit card, drivers license and food stamp card.