Walker County fugitive arrested in Rome
A Northwest Georgia man has been arrested at a Rome motel after au-thorities determined he was wanted in Alabama
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derrick Austin Rothell, 29, of 17 Sunrise Drive, Lafayette, was picked up on Dean Avenue Monday night. Rothell left an undisclosed location in Alabama in order to flee the jurisdiction of a warrant for his arrest.
He is charged with a felony for being a fugitive from justice and has a hold put on him by authorities in DeKalb County, Alabama.