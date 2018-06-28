2 vehicles broken into while owners at church
Two people reported their vehicles were broken into and purses were stolen while they were at a church on Tuesday.
According to Floyd County police reports:
While two people were at a church at 112 Lombardy Way someone broke out the windows of a 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2010 Nissan Versa. Two pocketbooks containing cash as well as debit and credit cards were stolen.
One of the women reported someone had attempted to use her debit card at Kroger but the sale was declined.