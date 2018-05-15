Vehicle stolen from U-Haul business
A 2007 Ford E-450, valued at $10,695, which had been up for sale at a Shorter Avenue U-Haul business, was reported stolen Tuesday.
According to Rome police reports:
The former U-Haul vehicle, which had the company’s logos removed, had been parked and put up for sale at 2447 Shorter Ave. On Friday around 4:55 a.m., surveillance footage captured two men walking up from behind the storage buildings, get into the vehicle and drive off. The employee told police she had been gone from the business and did not notice the vehicle was missing until Tuesday morning.