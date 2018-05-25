Vehicle stolen from Redmond Auto Sales after repo
A day after a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer was repossessed by Redmond Auto Sales it was taken off the lot at 1924 Redmond Circle.
According to Rome police reports:
The vehicle was repossessed from a woman’s Ashland Park Boulevard home Wednesday and brought back to the business. When business opened Thursday morning the vehicle was gone.
An employee attempted to contact the woman, suspecting she took it back, but was unable to reach her. He then reached the woman’s boyfriend who admitted to taking the vehicle, the man told police.
Just before noon, the employee reached the woman and an arrangement was made for her to make up missed vehicle payments. However, she never showed up Thursday as she agreed to.
Neither the woman nor her boyfriend have been arrested or charged.