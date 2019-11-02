A 27-year-old Rome man stopped for traffic violations is being held on a $5,700 property bond for drug possession and other charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Frederick Undreau Woods Jr., of 525 W. 13th St., was charged Friday with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, headlight requirement, driving without insurance and open container when he was stopped at East Third Street and East Sixth Avenue.