A vaping incident at Model High School resulted in the need for medical attention for one student and the arrest of another.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dakota S. Chase-Brooking, 17, of 105 Third St., was arrested Friday around 3:15 after he sold a vaping item with an oil that was suspected to contain 80 to 85 percent concentration of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
Chase-Brooking allegedly sold the item to a juvenile student claiming the oil was just a nicotine derivative. The student who purchased the item then got sick and needed attention from medical personnel.
Chase-Brooking is charged with felonies for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
He was also cited with misdemeanors for two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless conduct and possession or distribution of counterfeit substances.