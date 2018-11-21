Rome-Floyd County firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant home on West 13th Street in Rome early Wednesday morning.
According to Battalion Chief Greg Abbott:
The blaze erupted in a front section of the home at 506 W. 13th, on a hill about a block off Martha Berry Boulevard around 9 a.m.
The fire started in a front section of the home, which was vacant, with the cause listed as suspicious. A front porch and front rooms of the home were heavily damaged, however the cause of the fire was not immediately determined. Firefighters were able to get a quick knockdown of the flames,
Fire Marshal Johnie Evans said it probably started on the front porch but he is not 100 percent certain of that at this point.
"Somebody had probably been staying there, we did find a makeshift bed inside," Evans said.
Investigators did take several samples from the hot spots and they have been forwarded to the State Crime Lab, but Evans said it could be months before he gets any results back.