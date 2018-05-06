Updated: Alabama Highway resident killed in head on wreck
Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace has confirmed that one person has died in a wreck late Saturday night near the intersection of Georgia Highway 20 and Avery Road west of Rome.
Deputy coroner Brent Whatley has identified the victim as Sandra Gilreath, 65, of an Alabama Highway address. Whatley said Gilreath was the driver of one of the vehicles.
The wreck occurred around 11:30.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Matt Henry said Gilreath was east bound, coming toward Rome, when she struck a vehicle that was in the center turn lane stopped to make a turn onto S. Avery Rd. That vehicle was driven by Christopher Lee Ray, 20, of Summerville
Henry said two people in Ray's vehicle were taken to FMC for treatment of what appeared to be relatively minor injuries.