UPDATE: Rome City Police have identified a suspect in an armed robbery that resulted in the shooting of a store clerk at Hi-Tech Fuel Station on Saturday around 9:15 p.m.
According to reports:
Security footage at Hi-Tech on South Broad Street showed a black man robbing the store wearing black gloves, all black clothing, and a black ski mask. He had a handgun in his possession. Police believe the handgun to be a Glock Model 21.
The man pointed the gun at the store clerk and went behind the counter. It was then when the suspect shot the clerk once in the back. The store clerk ran to the back of the store to hide. This is when the suspect took all of the money from the register and fled the scene on foot.
The suspect police have identified is James Edward Haynes, 45.
When Rome City Police arrived at the scene of Hi-Tech on South Broad Street, they found a 63-year-old store clerk with a gun shot wound to his back. Georgia State Patrol took over the scene.
Previously posted:
According to scanner traffic, a store clerk at the Hi-Tech Fuel station, 410 S. Broad St., was shot just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
The scene was secured shortly after by Georgia State Patrol and Rome police officers.
A male wearing all black, possibly wearing a mask, reportedly left the scene on foot.
The clerk was shot at least two times and “bleeding from the back,” according to a responding officer. A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson shell casing was recovered at the scene.
As of press time, there was no further information available about the condition of the clerk and no additional details about the description of a suspect.