Update: Rome woman shot Friday dies at hospital
A woman shot Friday at a West 13th Street home has died as a result of her injuries.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said Monday morning that the body of Crystal Dawn Vega has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
"Investigators are still looking for Nakotah Smith as a person of interest," Burnett said in a release.
Previously posted:
Rome police officials identified Nakotah Javez Smith, 32, as a person of interest in the Friday night shooting of Crystal Dawn Vega at a West 13th Street home.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said Sunday that Vega was shot in the head and remained hospitalized. The incident is filed under the Family Violence Act and details remain sketchy.
"Due to the nature of the investigation no further information will be released at this time," Burnett said.
Sgt. Pete Sailors said officers are looking for Smith and potential witnesses.
"There's an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting," he said.
Detectives are also seeking witnesses and the suspect in a separate, fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at 302 Wright St.
Grady Harper Jr., 28, of 3 Roseway Cir., Apt. B, is accused of shooting to death John Alton Allen Jr., 36. Warrants have been issued charging Harper with felony murder and aggravated assault.
"It appears they had an argument before the shooting," Sailors said.
Allen was shot several times — in the chest, ribs and stomach — shortly after 4 p.m. He was rushed to Floyd Medical Center, where he later died.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Corey Bowers, at 706-238-5129.