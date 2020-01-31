An armed suspect led police on a chase in the Garden Lakes area at around 6 p.m. Friday before being captured.
According to Floyd County police Lt. Shea Hover:
Earlier in the day, a silver Acadia was reported stolen in Shannon. Someone spotted the vehicle at Allen Murphy’s Appliance Center on Garden Lakes Boulevard and called 911.
Six officers responded. The driver refused to follow commands and fled Murphy’s in the car. The driver hit a Rome police car and then a Floyd County police car before he crashed into a power pole near Garden Lakes Baptist Church. Police shot him with a stun gun to apprehend him.
None of the officers were injured. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. Police found him in possession of a scheduled narcotics and a firearm.
Georgia Power crews were called to repair the broken pole. About 63 customers were affected, according to the utility’s outage map.
The investigation was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.