The clerk shot during an armed robbery at the Hi-Tech Fuel station in South Rome is recovering but police were still looking Sunday night for the suspect in the attack.
Floyd Medical Center spokesman Dan Bevels said Sunday that Sarvan Saina was treated and released from the hospital that day.
previously posted:
According to scanner traffic, a store clerk at the Hi-Tech Fuel station, 410 S. Broad St., was shot just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
The scene was secured shortly after by Georgia State Patrol and Rome police officers.
A male wearing all black, possibly wearing a mask, reportedly left the scene on foot.
The clerk was shot at least two times and “bleeding from the back,” according to a responding officer. A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson shell casing was recovered at the scene.
As of press time, there was no further information available about the condition of the clerk and no additional details about the description of a suspect.