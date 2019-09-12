UPDATE: The child was located safe. Police made contact with both the father and child.
Previously posted:
Floyd County police are searching for 2-year-old Bryleigh Edwards who was last seen in East Rome.
According to the Floyd County Police Department Facebook page:
Police are searching for the two-year-old whose family is "concerned for her welfare due to issues with the father." Bryleigh Edwards may be wearing a navy blue shirt and light color shorts with flip flops. Her father is James Brick Edwards. He is described as a white male with tattoos on his face and arms.