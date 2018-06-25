Two women report strongarm robberies
Two women reported strongarm robberies over the weekend — one at the Subway on Turner McCall Boulevard and the other at a laundromat on Garden Lakes Boulevard.
According to Rome police reports:
On Saturday evening, a woman reported a muscular light-skinned black male wearing grey shirt and khaki shorts ran up and snatched her Kate Spade wallet — valued at $60, which contained another $40 in cash. She told police she spilled her drink on her attacker in the process
On Sunday, a woman said a black male wearing light colored shirt and shorts stole her beige Coach purse valued at $150 while she was at the laundry at 2413 Garden Lakes Blvd.