Two women were arrested at 103 Betty Kay Avenue in Rome on Thursday. They are accused of reckless conduct and possession of marijuana.
According to the Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail Records:
Rome police responded to a call at a residence on Betty Kay Ave for damaged property. Upon arrival, the complainant told the officer that his bathroom window had been shot.
Due to the area of the bullet holes, the Rome Police Officer went on a search for shell casings. While searching, the officer smelled marijuana in the area of 103 Betty Kay Ave, the home of Dequasha Alexis Miles, 24.
The officer informed Miles that he believed a shot had been fired from her residence at the complainant's bathroom window and that he could smell marijuana at her residence. The officer then asked for consent to conduct a search. Miles refused unless the officer had a warrant. She also insisted that she did not have marijuana in her house.
After being directed to conduct a security sweep by the Metro Task Force to ensure that no one was in the house, the officer found Sierra Lynn Alamia of 107 Betty Kay Ave, 29, and her 6-year-old daughter inside.
After getting a search warrant, the officer found five 9mm shell casings from the backyard of the residence. He also recovered two bags of marijuana, a scale with marijuana residue on it, and several marijuana roaches.
Alamia and Miles were both placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug related objects.
Both remained in jail on Thursday night. Alamia remains with a $7,900 bond, and Miles with a $5,700 bond.