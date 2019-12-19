A pair of Rome teenagers remained in jail without bond Thursday, accused of burglarizing the Dairy Queen on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nathaniel Jones Oglesby, 17, of 7 Bush Arbor Place, and Frank Phillip Peyton Jr., of 2 Pine Hill Drive, attempted to enter the rear door of the Dairy Queen, 1409 Shorter Ave., just before midnight Wednesday. Each teen was wearing a hood and black ski mask. A crowbar was used to attempt to pry the door open. The two were quickly apprehended.
Both of the teens are charged with felony burglary, and possession of tools to commit a crime. They are also each charged with misdemeanor wearing a mask to conceal identity.