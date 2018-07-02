Two sewer spills reported
Two sewage spills were reported by the Rome Water and Sewer Department on Sunday.
According to reports:
The first reported at 8 p.m. was at the intersection of Lee Avenue and East 7th Street. Roots in the sewer main caused the blockage which led to 1,500 gallons of sewage to be spilled into an unnamed tributary leading to the Etowah River. The report noted that correction action is still ongoing but the sewer main is flowing correctly.
The second spill was reported at 11 p.m. in front of 1112 Old Dalton Rd. and spilled 500 gallons of sewage into an unnamed tributary leading to the Oostanaula River.
The report stated workers cleaned the main but could not determine the cause of the spill. They will inspect the line with video in order to determine and correct the problem.