Two Floyd County Police reported they had minor injuries after they wrestled a man to the ground during a scuffle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Aaron Neese, 47, of 1079 Mays Bridge Road, was walking down Ga. Hwy. 140 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in an erratic manner, punching traffic signs and screaming.
A witness told police he blocked Neese's vehicle in a driveway to keep him from taking it out on the road. When police arrived, Neese reportedly reached for a knife several times.
Neese, who is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending a $3,500 bond, is charged with three counts of felony obstruction officers along with misdemeanors for public drunk and disorderly conduct.