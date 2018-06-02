Two motorcycles stolen from home
Two motorcycles, with a total value of $3,800, were stolen from a man’s John Ross Drive home while he was away over the last week.
According to Rome police reports:
A Honda CRF 70 and a Yamaha TTR 225 were missing from the backyard of his home when he returned. The man’s brother had come to the home earlier this week but could not recall whether or not the motorcycles were there.
The man said his neighbor had outside security cameras that possibly could have captured the thefts on video. There were no suspects at the time the Friday report was filed.