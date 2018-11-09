Two Rome men are charged with several felonies following a search at a home southwest of Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Billy Wayne Easterwood, 56, of 311 Flannery St., was arrested at a home on Cunningham Road after police carried a search warrant to the residence Thursday evening. Officers found quantity of suspected meth, Lorcet, suspected marijuana and two smoking pipes. He is charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and possession of drugs not in an original container.
Floyd Allen Busby, 53, of 413 Cunningham Road, was found in possession of two firearms and numerous syringes. He is charged with two counts of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, believed to be Ambien and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug related objects.