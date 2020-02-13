Two men were arrested on Calhoun Avenue Wednesday night after police found Hydrocodone and Alprazolam pills on them during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Cody West, 35, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with Eric Lee Waddell, 32, of Armuchee, as a passenger. The two men were pulled over on Calhoun Avenue for driving 56 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Along with the pills, police found a baggie of marijuana in his waistband.
Th two men are charged with misdemeanor less than one ounce of marijuana possession and drugs not in original container. Waddell is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and West is charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and speeding.
Both men remained in jail Thursday morning with no bond.