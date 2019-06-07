An Aragon and a Rome man were both charged Friday with reportedly breaking into a house on Rockmart Highway and causing damage to a gate on the property in the process.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Paul Mazzo Sr., 49, of 675 Moran Lake Road, damaged a gate when he entered property on Rockmart Highway with Dewayne Earl Johnston, 53, of 3404 Wax Road, Aragon. The two damaged the gate costing less than $500.
The two men are being charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass.