Two people were killed in a two vehicle wreck Thursday around 8:40 p.m. on Hall Station Road near Adairsville.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
A Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound on Hall Station Road, heading toward Kingston near the intersection with Boyd Mountain Road. A Nissan Rogue was heading in the opposite direction. The Tahoe crossed into the northbound lane and struck the Rogue head-on.
Jordan Towns, 17, of Adairsville, the driver of the Tahoe, and a passenger in the Nissan, Samuel Davis, 72, of Dalton, died from injuries sustained in the collision. Towns was a student at Adairsville High School.
The GSP has not indicated the name of the driver of the Nissan or whether or not that person sustained serious injuries.
Officers from the GSP post in Cartersville are continuing their investigation of the wreck.