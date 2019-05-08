One man suffered serious burn injuries and a teenager was treated for smoke inhalation injuries in the aftermath of a house fire on Shorter Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Personnel at the Rome Floyd 911 Center said the call came in at 4:10 this morning to a structure at 422 Shorter Ave., the north side of Shorter Avenue between Webster Street and Pike Avenue.
Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said one victim, Douglas Shaw, 60, suffered mostly second- and third-degree burn injuries over 15 to 20 percent of his body.
“The injuries were primarily to his right hand, his upper torso and facial area,” Chewning said. Chewning said the point of origin of the fire appeared to be in the kitchen or living room of Shaw’s apartment, and that a cause, while still undetermined, did not appear to be suspicious.
Shaw was taken to Floyd Medical Center where he was stabilized and taken to an undisclosed burn center.
A 17-year old boy who lived in the apartment next to Shaw, was also injured after inhaling smoke at the scene. Chewning said he was treated and released from Floyd Medical Center.