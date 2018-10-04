Two individuals charged with drug possession
A Rome man and woman were arrested Wednesday night and are being charged with possession of drugs and drug related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Lillian Paulene Lawrence, 63, of 2 Howell St., was arrested for having synthetic and non-synthetic marijuana, a drug-related object, and other dangerous drugs.
She is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana and dangerous drugs, as well as misdemeanor charges of tampering with evidence, possessing less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a drug related object.
Don Demitrius Johnson, 39, of 10 Tency Lane, was arrested for using a glass pipe to smoke what appeared to be methamphetamine.
He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.