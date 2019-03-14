Two Romans were hurt in a wreck on Ga. 101 during pre-dawn hours Thursday.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
Rebecca Mae Robinson, 47, of Rome was southbound on Ga. 101 near Rockmart shortly after 6 a.m. when she drifted across the center line of the highway and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Joshua Duane Morris, 31, also of Rome.
Morris was airlifted from the scene and flown to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for treatment of serious injuries while Robinson was taken to Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome.
Condition reports for both drivers were not available Thursday evening.