Two facing multiple felony drug charges
Two Rome men face a series of felony drug charges after their arrest at the Krannert softball fields complex west of Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Trey Davis, 37, of 123 Harris Road, and Phillip Richard Osborne, 33, of 621 Trove Drive, were arrested by Floyd County police just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Both were found with various drugs in their vehicles.
Osborne is charged with felonies for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of synthetic marijuana. He is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Davis is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of synthetic marijuana along with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.
Both men were being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond early Wednesday.