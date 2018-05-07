Two facing meth charges
A man and a woman were in jail without bond Monday night after being arrested during a traffic stop which led police to the discovery of a large quantity of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Lee Hight, 27, of 112 Maryland Drive, and Rebecca Shae Hight, 25, of 680 Padlock Mountain Road, Cave Spring, were arrested Monday around 10:24 a.m. They are charged with felony possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of meth.
Police found meth in the car after the vehicle was pulled over near the intersection of Old Rockmart Road and Reeceburg Road.
Spencer Lahr, staff writer