Local authorities filed felony fugitive charges against two people in separate investigations Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carrie Breianna Adams, 20, of 103 S. Hughes St., was arrested by Rome Police at the intersection of Williamson Street and Beverly Drive, after police determined that Cherokee County Alabama authorities had an active warrant out for her arrest.
Kenneth David Price, 55, of 223 Price Road, was initially picked up on a felony probation warrant, then jail personnel discovered Alabama authorities had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.