A couple of Polk County men face several felony drug charges following a traffic stop at Shorter Avenue and Coker Drive in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randy McClarity Jr., 34, of 306 Thompson Street, Cedartown, and Deonquavious DeShawn Williams, 25, of 1019 Jones Street, Cedartown, were both arrested by Floyd County Police a few minutes after 7 p.m. Friday.
McClarity was initially observed by officers as he was picking up a box full of marijuana from the UPS store in Rome.
Police immediately started to follow McClarity and make a traffic stop, however McClarity sped away. During the chase, the box of marijuana was tossed out of the vehicle. Once the vehicle was finally stopped, police found a cartridge of 90% THC vape fluid near the center console.
Both men are charged with possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Both men are also charged with a misdemeanor for abandonment of dangerous drugs.
McClarity is additionally charged with fleeing and attempting to elude officers and misdemeanors for failing to maintain his lane and a stop sign violation.